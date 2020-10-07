Every New Movie You Can Stream Now While Theaters Are Closed

With most theater screens still darkened amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- forcing many studios to push back release dates of upcoming films -- some are dropping their newest releases on streaming for at-home quarantine viewing instead.

Universal Pictures led the charge by making new releases such as The Hunt and Trolls World Tour available far sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II and Onward on Disney+ "during this challenging period." And that was just the start of our at-home streaming slate.

Below, an up-to-date list of early releases and scroll on to see what's coming soon:

NEW RELEASES

First Cow

A24 will relaunch this early awards contender digitally after its run this spring was cut short, with a special showing in arthouse cinemas later this year.

Greyhound

In addition to starring in this WWII drama, Tom Hanks wrote the script, adapting the true-life story of a U-boat attack on the US Navy.

How to Watch: AppleTV+

The Old Guard

Charlize Theron's Andromache of Scythia (aka Andy) is an immortal mercenary who leads a group of soldiers tasked with protecting humanity.

How to watch: Netflix

The Outpost

This Afghanistan War drama stars Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, the latter portraying Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Clint Romesha.

Palm Springs

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in this classic tale of boy meets girl while trapped in an infinite time loop at the worst. wedding. ever.

How to watch: Hulu

Relic

Both a haunted house horror movie and family trauma drama, a mother and daughter are lured to the family's increasingly spooky country home.

Viena and the Fantomes

Did we dream this movie into reality? Dakota Fanning, Zoë Kravitz and Evan Rachel Wood made a movie about a punk band touring in the '80s.

AVAILABLE NOW

Arkansas

Clark Duke and Liam Hemsworth play low-level drug runners who get in over their heads with a drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn).

Artemis Fowl

Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantastical bestseller stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

How to watch: Disney+

The Assistant

Ozarks' Julia Garner stars in this timely drama about a day in the life of the assistant to a Harvey Weinstein-like Hollywood mogul.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan's girl gang DC film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco.

Bloodshot

The Valiant comic adaptation stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier killed in action and brought back to life with new powers.

Blue Story

Rapman's drama -- about two high school friends caught on opposite sides of a gang war -- debuted to raves in the U.K. before arriving stateside.

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford and a CG-dog co-star in this adaptation of the Jack London's 1890s-set novel about adventure in the Canadian Yukon.

Capone

Tom Hardy transforms into Chicago's most notorious gangster in director Josh Trank's "batsh*t bonkers (in the best possible way)" biopic.

Da 5 Bloods

The new Spike Lee joint follows four African American veterans who return to Vietnam to recover the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

How to watch: Netflix

Downhill

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple on a ski vacation who must reevaluate everything after a seemingly life-threatening avalanche.

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's comedy of manners stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn.

Endings, Beginnings

Live vicariously through Shailene Woodley, who stars a woman who becomes romantically involved with best friends played by Dornan and Stan.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit, who are given the opportunity to represent their country in the competition.

How to watch: Netflix

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse's twisted take on the '70s TV series casts Michael Peña as the mastermind of a deadly resort catered to Lucy Hale, Ryan Hansen and more.

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who were venturing "into the unknown" by releasing the Frozen sequel three months early.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures' spooky ooky reimagining of the most famous Brothers Grimm fairytale stars IT's Sophia Lillis as the titular older sister.

The High Note

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross topline this feel-good comedy about the music industry, co-starring Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo.

Hope Gap

An intimate character study about a woman (Annette Bening), her cheating ex-husband (Bill Nighy) and their grown son (Josh O'Connor).

How to Build a Girl

In this adaptation of Caitlin Moran's beloved novel, Beanie Feldstein plays an aspiring writer who breaks into the '90s rock music scene.

The Hunt

Curious viewers can finally see the once-shelved, Craig Zobel-directed political satire, which stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

The Invisible Man

This update of the H.G. Wells classic stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular monster.

Irresistible

Jon Stewart's latest political satire follows rival campaign strategists (Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne) who descend upon a small town race.

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama tells the true love story of Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (played by KJ Apa) and his fiancé (Britt Robertson).

Judy & Punch

Mia Wasikowska and Mindhunter's Damon Herriman play puppeteers in this satire of marionettes and murder.

Just Mercy

The based on a true story drama stars Michael B. Jordan as a defense attorney working to exonerate a death row inmate (Jamie Foxx).

The King of Staten Island

Pete Davidson's life's story gets the Judd Apatow treatment in this "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island," co-starring Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr.

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae comedy -- about a couple who become embroiled in a murder mystery -- bypassed its theatrical run for a new home at Netflix.

How to watch: Netflix

Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan play the titular military wives, who start an a cappella group and quickly become an international sensation.

My Spy

A tough-as-nails CIA agent (Dave Bautista) is sent undercover -- and meets a precocious 9-year-old (Chloe Coleman) who tricks him into training her to be a spy.

How to watch: Prime Video

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director Eliza Hittman's "urgent and poignant drama" about teenage girls facing an unintended pregnancy won the Special Jury prize at Sundance.

Onward

Pixar's latest sees Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voicing elf brothers who set out on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world.

The Photograph

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield fall for each other (understandably) in this romance about love stories intertwining through the past and present.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma's period drama is about an aristocrat and a painter and the forbidden romance they strike up in 18th century France.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively's revenge thriller is from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Scoob!

Zoinks! It's an animated origin story for Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang (voiced by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried).

Shirley

Elisabeth Moss goes for broke -- as she's wont to do -- as horror writer Shirley Jackson in this thriller from Madeline's Madeline director Josephine Decker.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The movie raced (pun very much intentional) into homes months ahead of plan, boasting deleted scenes, bloopers and an animated short.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker Saga stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Billy Dee Williams.

The Trip to Greece

The fourth (and final) film in The Trip series sees Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon head to Greece to retrace Odysseus's journey from The Odyssey.

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Rachel Bloom and more -- had its opening night in living rooms nationwide.

True History of the Kelly Gang

George MacKay portrays real-life Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, the Robin Hood of the outback. Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe also star.

Underwater

If you took Alien, subbed in Kristen Stewart and set it at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, you'd have Underwater.

Valley Girl

A musical remake of the '80s classic starring Jessica Rothe as the ultimate Valley Girl and Josh Whitehouse as a Sunset Strip punk rocker.

The Way Back

Two weeks after its theatrical release, Ben Affleck's recovery drama became available digitally in the U.S., with international markets to follow.

You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in Blumhouse's new psychological thriller about a family dealing with things that go bump in the night.

COMING SOON

The One and Only Ivan

Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren lend their voices to Disney's live-action adaptation of the beloved book about a very special gorilla.

"The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century," says director Thea Sharrock. "In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate's delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan, with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story."

When you can watch: Aug. 21, streaming on Disney+

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Nickelodeon's big screen SpongeBob adventure will instead debut at home, available to rent on demand before Sponge on the Run streams exclusively on CBS All Access in early 2021 alongside the entire series of SpongeBob SquarePants.

"We're happy to give kids and families a much-deserved lift in any way we can, and the PVOD release of the new SpongeBob theatrical and putting all seasons of the TV series on CBS All Access are two of the best ways I can think of to get immersed in the optimism and joy that this terrific character represents," said Nickelodeon's Ramsey Naito.

When you can watch: 2021 on demand and on CBS All Access

