Every Movie Streaming, On Demand and in Theaters This Fall

This was the year without a summer movie season. Amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, movies theaters around the world shuttered their doors and studios pushed their release dates over and over. Then there was Tenet, the would-be savior of cinemas, arriving in the final days of summer to lure moviegoers back into reopened theaters.
Alas, Tenet neither proved to be a boffo box office exemplar -- at least Stateside, where most major markets are still closed -- nor showed people are rushing to return to theaters for masked, socially distant screenings. So, the blockbuster postponements and shuttling of titles to PVOD continues on into fall for another strange season at the movies. (Scroll on for a full calendar of release dates.)
Most recently, Disney postponed two of the year's biggest releases into 2021: Black Widow (which was originally dated for May 1 and now leaves 2020 without a single Marvel Studios film) and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Which leaves us crossing our fingers that the likes of No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 -- the latter having already been redated five times -- can still make their way into theaters before the year's out (and that we are able to safely make our way to those same theaters).
Still, there are enough streaming and on demand titles set through 2021 that Fall Movie Season won't be completely without its traditional popcorn fare and awards season contenders. Plus, there are a few titles guaranteed to be released this year that are worthy alternatives to your most-anticipated theatrical titles. For example:
Not coming out in 2020: Black Widow
Definitely coming out: Ava (on demand Sept. 25)
While we await our return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and the even longer-awaited Black Widow standalone movie -- rest assured this year will not be without one redheaded assassin whose black ops agency turns on her (played in Ava by Jessica Chastain).
Not coming out in 2020: West Side Story
Definitely coming out: The Prom (on Netflix in December)
This year was already seriously lacking in musical numbers -- see you in summer 2021, In the Heights -- before Tony and Maria bowed out. Thank heavens for Ryan Murphy's star-studded Broadway adaptation with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and more.
Hopefully coming out: Soul (in theaters Nov. 20)
Definitely coming out: Over the Moon (on Netflix Oct. 23)
Pixar navigated a pandemic release once before with Onward, so here's hoping they'll find a way to get Soul to us. Meanwhile, Over the Moon looks to be a similarly melancholic yet sweet adventure, with a bonkers twist that sees a young girl building a rocket ship to travel into orbit and meet an ancient moon goddess.
Hopefully coming out: Wonder Woman 1984 (in theaters Dec. 25)
Definitely coming out: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (on Disney+ Sept. 25)
Secret Society might not scratch the same itch for those fans who have very, very, very patiently awaited Gal Gadot's return as the Amazonian princess, but superheroes aren't exactly easy to come by on streaming. (At least not in the movies. Disney+ will have its first Marvel Studios TV series out this year with WandaVision.)
In theaters:
Sept. 25:
The Artist's Wife (also on demand)
Kajillionaire
Oct. 2:
A Call to Spy (also on demand)
Oct. 9:
Honest Thief
The War With Grandpa
Yellow Rose
Oct. 23:
The Empty Man
Synchronic
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Oct. 30:
Come Play
Fatale
Nov. 6:
Let Him Go
Nov. 13:
Ammonite
The Climb
The Comeback Trail
Nov. 20:
No Time to Die
Soul
Sound of Metal
Nov. 25:
The Croods: A New Age
Voyagers
Nov. 27:
Happiest Season
Dec. 4:
Nomadland
Dec. 11:
Free Guy
Dec. 18:
Coming 2 America
Death on the Nile
Dune
The Father
Dec. 25:
News of the World
The Truffle Hunters
Wonder Woman 1984
TBA:
Connected
Stillwater
Streaming and on demand:
Sept. 25:
Ava
The Artist's Wife
Misbehaviour
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (on Disney+)
Sept. 30:
The Boys in the Band (on Netflix)
The Glorias (on Prime Video)
Oct. 1:
Scare Me (on Shudder)
Oct. 2:
2067
12 Hour Shift
A Call to Spy
Death of Me
Dick Johnson Is Dead (on Netflix)
Oct. 6:
The Phenomenon
Save Yourselves!
Spontaneous
Oct. 7:
Books of Blood (on Hulu)
Hubie Halloween (on Netflix)
Oct. 9:
Cagefighter
The Forty-Year-Old Version (on Netflix)
Oct. 16:
Alone
Clouds (on Disney+)
Love and Monsters
The Opening Act
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (on Netflix)
Time (on Prime Video)
Oct. 17:
David Byrne's American Utopia (on HBO and HBO Max)
Oct. 21:
Rebecca (on Netflix)
Oct. 23:
After We Collided
Bad Hair (on Hulu)
On the Rocks (on AppleTV+)
Over the Moon (on Netflix)
The Place of No Words
Oct. 28:
Holidate (on Netflix)
Nov. 6:
Kindred
Nov. 13:
Echo Boomers
I Am Greta (on Hulu)
The Life Ahead (on Netflix)
Monsoon
Nov. 25:
The Christmas Chronicles 2 (on Netflix)
Nov. 26:
Uncle Frank (on Prime Video)
Nov. 30:
RUN (on Hulu)
Dec. 4:
Sound of Metal (on Prime Video)
Wander
Dec. 8:
Monsters of Man
December TBA:
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (on Netflix)
The Prom (on Netflix)
TBA:
Black Beauty (on Disney+)
Hillbilly Elegy (on Netflix)
Let Them All Talk (on HBO Max)
Mank (on Netflix)
