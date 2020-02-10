Every Celebrity Who Appeared in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show: See Their Stunning Looks

Rihanna’s highly anticipated fashion show, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, delivered on all fronts, with its imaginative, star-studded showcase of the icon’s new Fall 2020 collection. “There’s gonna be an array of personalities,” Rihanna told ET ahead of the show, revealing that this celebration of self-expression and inclusivity would include male, female, non-binary and transgender models of all shapes, races and sexualities. “It’s definitely gonna be off the chain.”

Similar to last year’s show, there were live musical performances by the likes of Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia. Travis Scott, meanwhile, performed after the show ended, appearing post credits in the stream on Amazon.

As for the models, there was a mix of “savage” veterans and newcomers. Among those returning were Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Paloma Elsesser and Christian Combs, who’s “the latest collaborator with the brand,” Rihanna said, adding that his appearance last year “had the ladies going a little crazy.”

The clear star of that bunch, however, was Bella Hadid, who led a mini army of black satin, leather and lace clad models and stars in a performance set to N.E.R.D.’s “She Wants to Move.” Joining her were several of this year’s newcomers, including an age-defying Demi Moore on a couch with women crawling all over her while Pose star Indya Moore and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall turned the temperature up with their dance moves.

Speaking of drag queens, other alums and fan-favorites, Shea Couleé and Gigi Goode, spoke about “mood” and “sexuality,” and later strutted down a makeshift runway in the finale that also included reality TV staples, Paris Hilton all in pink and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne making expert use of pasties.

The jam-packed finale also included Chika, a leggy Irina Shayk, Margie Plus, Miss 5th Avenue and the return of Rico Nasty and Willow Smith, both of whom first appeared early in the show to talk about self-expression. Elsewhere, Ciarda Hall, Jazzelle, Hollywood star Laura Harrier, Precious Lee, Raisa Flowers and Soo Joo Park popped up in various segments.

But the best moment of the show went to Lizzo, who stole the show with a seductive solo dance in the mirror to D’Angelo’s classic song, “Brown Sugar.” While the “Juice” singer didn’t really get to show off her dance moves in Hustlers, she sure made up for it here.

Meanwhile, check out the gallery below for all of the looks sported by the biggest names in fashion, film and music:

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now streaming on Amazon.