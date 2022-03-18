Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son.

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.

In the clip, Eve coos as she holds the sleeping newborn in her arms. "Precious baby," she says. "This is heaven. This is heaven right here."

Instagram / Eve

Eve announced she was pregnant last October.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

The month before her son's arrival, Eve shared a photo of herself cradling her bump. "Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person," she marveled.