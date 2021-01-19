'Euphoria's Second Special Episode Is All About Jules: Watch the Trailer

Following December's Zendaya-fronted episode of Euphoria, Hunter Schafer's Jules becomes the focus of a second special, titled "F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," which the actress co-wrote with director Sam Levinson.

On Tuesday, HBO released the trailer and announced the episode will premiere early on HBO Max beginning Friday. Part two follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the past year, including leaving Rue (Zendaya) behind at the train station in the season 1 finale.

"Rue was the first girl that didn't just look at me," Jules says in the preview. "She actually saw me. The me that's underneath a million layers of not me."

"So, why'd you run away?" she's asked.

Watch the trailer below:

In addition to sharing the preview, Schafer posted a handful of behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram showing her and Zendaya filming the episode under COVID safety precautions:

Euphoria's second special episode premieres on HBO on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. and is streaming on HBO Max starting on Friday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.