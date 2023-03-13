'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Is Nearly Topless in Jaw-Dropping Oscars After-Party Look

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer had jaws dropping in her revealing Oscars after-party look.

The actress went nearly topless in a white feather bandeau bra from Ann Demeulemeester by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for a major underboob moment. The feather top was specifically placed to cover up Schafer's chest with a thin strap around her back, as she stepped out for photographers at the glitzy Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday evening.

Schafter topped off the daring look with a matching low-rise white silk floor-length skirt and white heels as she worked the cameras.

The 24-year-old complemented her red carpet moment with golden eyeshadow and smoky eyeliner, and barely-noticeable lipstick. She kept it cool and casual with her effortlessly wavy blonde hair.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Inside the shindig, Schafer kept warm with a cropped jacket with dramatic ruffles.

Last year, Schafer attended the same party with an equally bold look, rocking a long-sleeved denim gown that showed off her bare back and dramatic jewels to accentuate the rock glam look.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

