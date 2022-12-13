Eugene Levy Returns to TV as Globe-Trotting Host of 'The Reluctant Traveler'

After co-creating and starring on Schitt's Creek for six seasons, Eugene Levy is returning to TV for the first time since the series ended in 2020. The Emmy-winning actor -- and not so adventurous type -- will host The Reluctant Traveler, a new Apple TV+ original that will take him on a globe-trotting tour as he explores various places and cultures around the world.

While not normally one for adventures that take him to various corners of the planet, the 75-year-old is taking advantage of the opportunity to broaden his horizons, and "hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life." Set to premiere on Feb. 24, 2023, the eight-part unscripted series will follow Levy as he travels to Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the U.S.

Apple TV+

The series, meanwhile, is the latest project that has brought the beloved cast of Schitt's Creek back to our screens. Catherine O'Hara recently reunited with the Canadian sketch comedy group, Kids in the Hall, as they revived the series for a sixth season that aired in 2022. Annie Murphy followed Schitt's Creek with two seasons of Kevin Can F**k Himself as well as a recurring role in Russian Doll season 2. And Dan Levy, who will appear in Sex Education season 4 and the upcoming HBO series The Idol, can currently be seen hosting the culinary competition The Big Brunch.

Now, if they could all get together on the same show so we can get a proper Schitt's Creek reunion. Until then, it will be good to have the elder Levy back on our screens once again.