Erin Andrews Praises Tom Bergeron After They Both Exit 'Dancing With the Stars'

Erin Andrews is reflecting on her time on Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday, it was revealed that Andrews and Tom Bergeron would no longer be co-hosting the ABC competition series. The following morning, the 42-year-old TV personality took to social media to express her gratitude to DWTS fans and colleagues.

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for six memorable seasons," Andrews posted to Instagram, along with several photos from her time on the program.

She went on to praise Bergeron, who has been hosting DWTS since its premiere in June 2005, and those who worked on the show with her. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host, Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking on heels."

Andrews' message comes a day after Bergeron broke the news to fans that he wouldn't be returning for the show's 29th season.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career."

He added, "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Bergeron's rep also responded in a statement to ET, sharing, "ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're 'going in a different direction.'"

ABC and BBC Studios also released a joint statement to ET confirming the news that Andrews and Bergeron would not be returning to DWTS.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement explained. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."