Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Disagrees With Conservatorship But Doesn't Object 'Right Now'

Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Erika Jayne, is now under a permanent conservatorship.

At a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Tom's brother, Robert Girardi, was officially made conservator over Tom's person and estate. He was previously Tom's temporary conservator.

During the hearing, which Tom and his brother attended remotely, Tom appeared to not want to be in the conservatorship, but seemingly felt that he has no choice for the time being.

"Obviously I disagree with the conservatorship altogether and we'll do everything we can to dissolve it as soon as possible," Tom, 82, said. "I think we should put together reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved and then we'll address the court. But right now, there's nothing to say to the court."

The judge confirmed with Tom's attorney, Rudy Cosio, that his client had no objection to Robert being his conservator.

Tom's attorney also said during the hearing that his client had found a treating physician for dementia, with the court finding that Tom has a major neurocognitive disorder. A source close to Tom and Erika previously told ET that Tom has not been well for a long time.

ET reported back in February that Tom had been placed under a temporary conservatorship amid his highly publicized split from Erika and their ongoing legal troubles. The hearing came weeks after Robert filed documents to become Tom's temporary conservator. Court documents obtained by ET at the time claimed that Tom's current condition "has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place," the documents stated. "He is unable to handle his financial affairs and protect his property at present, despite serious financial and legal problems."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom back in November, listing the date of separation as "TBD" and citing irreconcilable differences. In her filing, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star requested spousal support from Tom and asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to him. In addition, she asked that he pay all attorney's fees.

Tom responded to her petition for divorce, also listing their date of separation as "TBD" and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The court docs obtained by ET at the time revealed that he is asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika and that his estranged wife pay his attorney's fees.

"After much consideration I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Erika, who was married to Thomas for 21 years, shared in a statement to ET last fall. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve," the statement continued. "I request that others give us that privacy as well."

Reporting by Joseph Corral.