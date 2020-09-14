Entertainment Tonight Kicks Off Its 40th Season!

Entertainment Tonight is preparing to serve up more entertainment and celebrity goodness in its 40th -- that's right, 40th! -- season, premiering Monday.

To celebrate this milestone year, ET's getting a fresh new look and plenty of A-list cameos.

Monday's show will feature an exclusive interview with Rachael Ray, who will share how she was able to get out of her home safely before it was destroyed in a recent fire. ET will also be talking with Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new fiancée, Francie Frane, following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, last year.

We’ve brought you the best in pop culture news for FOUR. DECADES. Get ready for even more fun and exclusive with your favorite celebrities– our 40th season premieres TONIGHT! 🌟 https://t.co/x6DRtvi9sL pic.twitter.com/hn3p7OezaL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 14, 2020

The longest-running entertainment news program recently won its fifth Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program this past June and has continued to produce top content throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Be sure to tune in to Monday's premiere of Entertainment Tonight.