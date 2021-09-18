Enrique Iglesias Posts Sweet Video of His and Anna Kournikova's Daughter Dancing to His New Album

Enrique Iglesias' daughter, Mary, is a fan of his new music!

The 46-year-old singer celebrated the release of his album, Final (Vol. 1), on Friday by sharing an adorable video of his 1-year-old little girl rocking out to his song "Chasing the Sun."

"Who is that?" Iglesias asks his little girl, as she happily bounces on the bed and replies, "Papa!"

Additionally, the Spanish heartthrob thanked his fans for their support, writing in the caption, "FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Finalalbum."

Iglesias shares Mary, as well as 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, with Anna Kournikova.

The couple have always kept a relatively private personal life. They do, however, share little snippets of their lives at home from time to time on their social media. For the Fourth of July, Iglesias posted a silly pic of him with his twins in the pool.

Earlier this month, the singer expressed that the LP might be one of his final records, as he's ready for a new chapter of his life.

"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he expressed in a Q&A with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra, while promoting their tour. "There's going to be Volume 1 and Volume 2, but they're Final. I don't know. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

Iglesias added that he's "never gonna stop making music." "I'm never gonna stop writing songs because I love to write songs. Me encanta escribir canciones, pero I'm gonna do it in a different way," he continued.

ET spoke with Iglesias in March of 2020, where he shared some insight into fatherhood and welcoming another bundle of joy into his and Kournikova's lives.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world," Iglesias told ET at the time of his then-2-month-old baby girl. When asked if he was embracing the diaper changes and baby bottles, he replied, "I actually am. I'm pretty hands on."

