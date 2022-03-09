Emmy Rossum Transforms Into Billboard Figure Angelyne for New Release Date Teaser

Watch out because Angelyne is officially driving toward our screens -- not that you could miss her.

Peacock's highly anticipated limited series, centered on the real-life woman who became an iconic '80s Los Angeles billboard figure, has officially gotten a release date. According to a newly dropped teaser trailer, the limited series will finally be available in full on May 19, two years after the first trailer was released.

"You really want to know my story? The story of my life?" Angelyne, played by Emmy Rossum in a bright blond wig and cleavage-baring pink dress, asks in the clip. "The truth is -- I’m something that you have to experience."

In a press release, the long-awaited show was described as a limited series about "fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne." Girls' Alex Karpovsky, The White Lotus' Lukas Gage, This Is Us' Michael Angarano and Rocketman's Charlie Rowe are some of the other stars rounding out the series' cast.

“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions," Rossum, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. "Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I've spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”

However, Allison Miller, showrunner and fellow executive producer, cautioned this "isn't the true story of Angelyne."

"It’s not a straight forward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams," Miller said in a statement. "It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here."