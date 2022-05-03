Emma Stone Wears One of Her Wedding Dresses to 2022 Met Gala

Emma Stone knows how to make a statement -- and how to rewear fashion! The 33-year-old actress looked breathtaking on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala where she rocked a white-feathered dress that held major significance.

Stone chose the Louis Vuitton dress she wore to her wedding after-party for this year's event, which was themed Gilded Glamour. Not only did she hit it out of the park with the gown that resembled a 1920s flapper look, think Daisy from Great Gatsby, but Stone also proved she practices fashion sustainability. Stone paired her dress with silver leather pumps, and minimal jewelry from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Stone wed Dave McCary in 2020, the year after the writer announced their engagement on Instagram. McCary confirmed he and Stone were headed down the aisle in a post on Instagram that showed the Oscar-winning actress showing off her engagement ring.

According to a press release, Stone wasn't the only one who rewore a ​Louis Vuitton look, showing how the brand is dedicated to circular creativity. The iconic fashion company dressed "14 ambassadors and friends of the house for the 2022 Met Gala, each wearing an archival or previously worn look, with a twist for the occasion," the press release confirmed. "In keeping with Louis Vuitton’s anchored commitment towards circular creativity, and the personal conviction of Artistic Director of Women’s Collections - Nicolas Ghesquière- guests join the Maison in further extending the longevity and appreciation of Louis Vuitton creations."

Turner -- who is expecting her second child with Jonas -- turned heads as she showed off her baby bump in a black embroidered dress from Louis Vuitton's 2016 Cruise collection. Jonas, meanwhile, made a statement in a womenswear white-tail jacket from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

