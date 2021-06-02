Emma Stone Clarifies Rumor She Broke Her Shoulder at a Spice Girls Concert

Emma Stone is setting the record straight on her shoulder injury. The 32-year-old Cruella actress appears on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and shuts down the rumor that she broke her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert when the group, sans Victoria Beckham, reunited in 2019.

"I broke my shoulder in June of 2019. We were supposed to start shooting Cruella in August, or maybe even July, of 2019," Stone recalls. "I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert. That I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder."

"That's just not true. It's not true," she continues. "I wasn't on anybody's shoulders! I had already broken my shoulder. I couldn't get on anyone else's."

The injury actually happened the night before the Spice Girls concert, when Stone attended a house party.

"It was a waxed floor in this house and I slipped and my arm went back behind me and I broke my shoulder," Stone explains.

The injury didn't stop Stone from attending the concert, though she didn't know the extent of damage that was done to her shoulder until after the fact.

"I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day and wore one of those little cuffs that they have. I didn't know yet that my shoulder was broken," she says. "I was in England and they did an X-ray. They were like, 'There's a shadow on the X-ray. What could it be?' And we were like, 'Gotta go to the concert.' And they were like, 'Come back.' So I came back the next day and I found out about my shoulder."

Stone is a noted Spice Girls fan. During an 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that she began requesting to be called Emma instead of her given name, Emily, in honor of Spice Girls member Emma Bunton and the group as a whole.

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am," Stone said. "So, that’s pretty messed up.”

"It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma, yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was," she admitted.

Just days later, Stone gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner over her excitement at the girl group getting back together.

"It's very real," she said. "I'm very excited."