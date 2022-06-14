Emma Roberts Talks Motherhood and Wanting to Reprise Her 'Scream Queens' Character (Exclusive)

Emma Roberts is down to reprise her Scream Queens role! ET's Denny Directo recently spoke with the 31-year-old actress, and she revealed that she's "always thinking about ways that we could bring Chanel back to the screen." Roberts starred as Chanel Oberlin on the Fox series, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2016.

"I feel like I'm ready to have her rise again, but it's not up to me," Roberts told ET. "It's funny because that show was now so long ago, and I still see things coming up on my Instagram of people just kind of loving it and parodying it, and doing TikToks and all that. It just makes me so happy that she's really stood the test of time."

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

While Roberts continues to plot possible ways to get back into her Scream Queens role, she's busy promoting her new film, Abandoned. In the flick, Roberts and John Gallagher Jr. star as a couple who move into a remote farmhouse with their infant son, as Roberts' character's struggles with postpartum psychosis begin to intensify.

For the actress, taking on the role of a new mom wasn't a stretch, as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Rhodes, with her ex, Garrett Hedlund, in December.

"Everybody was nervous to send [the script] to me because I had just had a baby, and they're like, 'I don't know what you're going to think of this. I don't know if you'll be down for this, because I know you just had a baby,' but I loved it," Roberts said. "I don't think I've played a mom before. This just felt like kind of an interesting way to do that for the first time. I felt like there was a lot I could bring to it having just had a child. So obviously, that just rocks your perspective on things."

Despite the dark subject matter, Roberts thought the project would be "so fun."

"I was lucky enough to get to have my son on set with me. I was working all day, and it's obviously heavy subject matter, but he was the best spot of my day. My mom would always bring him to have lunch with all of us. It was really nice. It was a nice experience, despite how horrifying the movie looks," she said. "When I saw the trailer, I was like, 'I'm so scared.' I was like, 'We had so much fun doing it, I didn't realize it was going to be so scary.'"

As for what fans can expect from the film, Roberts described it as "more of a psychological thriller."

"I finished reading the script, thinking, 'Wow, this is so interesting and entertaining, but also says something,'" Roberts told ET. "I feel like anyone who sees it is going to take away something different. I couldn't shake it. I was thinking about it long after I read it."

Abandoned will hit theaters June 17 and be available On Demand June 24.