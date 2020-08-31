Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy in Pics With Garrett Hedlund, Reveals Baby's Gender

Emma Roberts is confirming her mom-to-be status! The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of herself with a growing bump.

In the shots, Roberts poses both solo and with her beau, Garrett Hedlund, wearing an off-the-shoulder, white dress. The first pic features the American Horror Story actress lovingly cradling her bump, while the two additional photos show Hedlund cuddled up to her.

In addition to confirming that she's expecting, Roberts adorably revealed the sex of her first child in the caption of the post.

"Me... and my two favorite guys," she wrote, revealing she's having a baby boy.

Roberts' celeb friends took to the comment section to send the actress well wishes, with Awkwafina and Busy Philipps posting heart emojis in response to the news.

"You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together," Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her own son, Ever, gushed.

"This makes me so happy," Jamie Lynn Spears wrote. "BIG congrats."

"Somebody made a baby!" Chelsea Handler commented.

"Congratulations angel so excited for you," Rumer Willis wrote.

"Can't wait to be an Auntie!!!" Jessica Capshaw exclaimed. "Also, you couldn't glow harder if you TRIED!!"

Reports that Roberts was expecting first circulated in June, when her mother, Kelly Cunningham, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram.

