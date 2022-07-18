Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares What It Was Like to Grow Up With a Famous Dad

A unique childhood. Hailie Jade is getting candid about what it was like growing up as the daughter of Eminem.

Jade, 26, opened up during the debut episode of her new podcast, Just a Little Shady, to her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie, and recalled the "cool" moments from her childhood she didn't really appreciate until she had grown up.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Hailie shared, remembering experiences like getting to bring friends on her dad's tour bus as he traveled the country performing.

Hailie said she looks back with amusement at "those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!"'

Brittany -- who was one of Hailie's close childhood friends and among those who would ride on the tour bus with her -- agreed at how little they appreciated the wildness of the situation.

"At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different," she recalled. "We didn't know any better."

Hailie also recalled one Disney World experience that stood out for her, when she and Brittany "went to Florida -- my dad was working on something -- and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney."

"We did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us," she remembered. "At the time, like, we were so happy and, like, so excited. But we didn't, like, get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."

Hailie launched her podcast on July 15, and the show's title serves as a reference to her dad's 2000 megahit, "The Real Slim Shady."

Earlier this year, Hailie was on hand for Eminem's epic Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The social media influencer was all smiles from one of the boxes at SoFi Stadium to cheer on the performers.

