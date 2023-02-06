Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged

Hailie Jade, social media star and daughter of rapper Eminem, announced her engagement to Evan McClintock on Monday.

"casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍," Hailie, 26, captioned her post. "i love you @evanmcclintock11"

Hailie included three photos of Evan's proposal, including a shot of him down on one knee and two scenes of them popping a bottle of champagne.

Hailie keeps her relationship fairly offline, but she and Evan have been romantically linked for several years now.

"i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥" Hailie captioned a picture of her and Evan in July 2021, referencing the fact that she almost always poses solo for her Instagram posts. Between then and now, Evan only appears one other time, in a photo of them kissing from February 2022.

Hailie launched her podcast, Just a Little Shady, in July 2022. The show's title is a reference to her dad's 2000 megahit, "The Real Slim Shady," and she uses the platform to muse about her personal experience as the daughter of a superstar.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Hailie shared in the first episode, remembering experiences like getting to bring friends on her dad's tour bus as he traveled the country performing.

Hailie said she looks back with amusement at "those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool!"'