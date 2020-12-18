Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Apologizes to Rihanna in New Track 'Zeus'

Eminem is offering a public apology to Rihanna through music.

The rapper dropped Music to Be Murdered By -- Side B, the companion to his 11th studio album, on Friday, telling Rihanna in a new song titled "Zeus" that he was "sorry" for causing her grief over leaked lyrics that were written over a decade ago.

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," Eminem raps. "For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."

Eminem is referring to years-old lyrics that were leaked (but not released) last November, in which he said he'd "of course" side with Chris Brown, "I'd beat a b***h down too." The leaked lyrics were written after Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault involving Rihanna in 2009. In 2010, Eminem and Rihanna collaborated for "Love the Way You Lie," off the rapper's Recovery album.

The nearly four-minute track, which features White Gold, also makes references to Tekashi69, Machine Gun Kelly, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Future, Snoop Dogg and Migos. Toward the end, Eminem also thanks the "Black people" who saved his life, like Dr. Dre and DeShaun Dupree Holton, his late childhood friend.

"And all that we want is racial equality," Eminem continues to rap. "R.I.P. Laquan McDonald, Trayvon, and Breonna, Atatiana, Rayshard, and Dominique, Eric Garner and Rodney King."

Listen below:

Earlier this month, Eminem also made headlines for his epic cameo in Pete Davidson's "Stan" parody on Saturday Night Live. A source told ET at the time that Eminem’s appearance "came together really quickly."

"He was approached a couple of days in advance by SNL to see if he was available and it worked out for him to do it," the source explained.

