Emily VanCamp Leaving 'The Resident' Ahead of Season 5

Emily VanCamp is scrubbing out.

The actress has exited Fox's The Resident, the medical drama she has starred in since it debuted in 2018, ahead of the upcoming fifth season, according to multiple reports.

VanCamp's early departure is a bit of a shock and comes less than one week after she revealed she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Iris, with her husband, Josh Bowman.

Fox declined to comment on VanCamp's exit.

A new teaser released Monday teeing up season 5 hinted at major changes on The Resident. "If you thought last season changed everything, just wait," the ominous voiceover warned. (Last season, viewers saw Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins and VanCamp's Nic Nevin get married in the premiere and welcoming a baby in the finale.)

However, it appears there may be danger lurking for Nic, who is notably absent in the brief scenes where Conrad is at home caring for their child. The teaser ends with two police officers at Conrad's door, possibly about to break some bad news: "Conrad Hawkins..."

We can't with this. 😱



It needs to be September 21 already, so we can know what happens! #TheResident pic.twitter.com/wv1b5LAR6N — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) August 30, 2021

VanCamp is the latest series regular to leave The Resident following Shaunette Renee Wilson and Morris Chestnut, the latter of whom will appear less frequently due to his commitment to Fox's upcoming drama, Our Kind of People.

When co-showrunner Peter Elkoff spoke with ET in May, he hinted at significant curveballs for the doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in the new season.

"When our audience tunes in to the premiere episode, there will be lots of surprises and a couple of 'Oh my god' moments. Those will significantly determine the nature of the season," Elkoff said at the time. "We're excited by the fact that we also get to come back after a 14-episode season and make 23 episodes. We have some terrific new characters and we have a great platform for the season that we can't wait to deliver to the audience."

The Resident returns Tuesday, Sept. 21 on Fox. For more, watch below.

