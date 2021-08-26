Emily VanCamp Gives Birth to First Child With Josh Bowman After Keeping Pregnancy a Secret

Surprise! Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have welcomed their first child together. The 35-year-old Captain America star shared the news via Instagram on Thursday after keeping her pregnancy private.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗" VanCamp captioned a series of pictures.

In one black-and-white shot, she holds her little girl's tiny hand with her finger. She also shared some pics from her pregnancy, including one of Bowman, 33, kissing her while holding her bump.

The couple met on the set of the ABC series Revenge back in 2011 and tied the knot in 2018. They have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

