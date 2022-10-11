Emily Ratajkowski Hints She's Bisexual in New Video

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest star to hint at being bisexual as part of an ongoing TikTok trend.

The 31-year-old actress posted a "Stitch" video on Monday, responding to TikTok user @nourishedwithtish's viral soundbite: "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The camera then cuts to Ratajkowski, who appears seated on a -- you guessed it -- green velvet couch. The star doesn't say anything, but shares a sly smile with the camera while touching her chin.

Ratajkowski's cheeky video comes in response to Shay Mitchell's take on the same trend, with the latter also using the soundbite as she wordlessly plops down on her own green velvet couch.

The Gone Girl star recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in Manhattan Supreme Court after quietly tying the knot in February 2018. Together they share a son, Sylvester, who is now one.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Ratajkowski has been casually "hanging out" with Brad Pitt in the wake of her split.

“Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time," the source said.

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," another source added. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."

So far, the pair have remained tightlipped about their status, and have yet to confirm anything publicly.