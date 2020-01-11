Emily Ratajkowski Channels Demi Moore's Iconic Pregnancy Photo Shoot for Halloween

Emily Ratajkowski found her Halloween inspiration in her baby bump. The 29-year-old model dressed as Demi Moore for Halloween on Saturday, channeling the actress' iconic 1991 pregnancy photo shoot for Vanity Fair.

Ratajkowski, who announced her pregnancy on Oct. 27, dressed in a black bra and underwear, which she paired with a white shirt and strappy black heels. She wore a short black wig reminiscent of the hairstyle Moore had in the early 90s.

The model mimicked Moore's magazine spread -- which was shot by Annie Leibovitz -- by writing "Demi's Body" in red letters on her photos.

Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on the cover of Vogue, and also penned a moving personal essay for the magazine about her future child.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to?" she wrote. "How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

