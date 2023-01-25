Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Are Nearly Naked in Sexy Valentine's Day Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre are bearing it all this Valentine's Day!

The comedian took to Instagram to share a naked photo of him lounging on a couch -- with only a bow-and-arrow heart emoji for discretion -- and a nearly nude Ratajkowski in the mirror's reflection, wearing only a bra.

Andre captioned the sultry photo, "Happy Valentine’s Day."

While this is the first time Ratajkowski and Andre have publicly announced their courtship, the pair has been spotted together on multiple occasions. On Monday night, they attended the New York Knicks versus Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this week, the new couple was spotted having lunch in New York City at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.

Fans first got confirmation of Ratajkowski and Andre's romance when a photo of them sharing a kiss on the beach went viral from their vacation in the Cayman Islands.

Ratajkowski has been outspoken about dating in the public eye after her divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester. Since their split, the model has been linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Andre.

In January, Ratajkowski opened up about her dating life and constantly being under the scope of paparazzi attention.

"It feels pretty weird to be watched," Ratajkowski said of paparazzi snapping her every move. "I've said this before on the podcast, but this is basically my first time being single since I was 14, so a.k.a. ever, and definitely as an adult. When I was in my 20s, I was kind of too afraid of the world and afraid of men, to really date. I remember going on a couple of dates like at 20, and in between relationships for brief, kind of moments, and feeling super uncomfortable, and not having fun with it, and so, this has been kind of my first opportunity to date and it's been really a great experience."

Despite the challenges, Ratajkowski said she's going to live her life how she wants to and do what makes her happy.

"And some part of me is just like, 'Who cares? I can't control it.' And that's basically where I've been at, which is like, 'I cannot control this, so I'm just gonna live my life how I want to,'" Ratajkowski continued. "And almost, it's a little bit of a denial method, but I guess that's ultimately the thing that makes me feel the happiest, and I'm not changing what I want to do because of the way that the world is seeing me or perceiving me, but it's been a strange experience."

For his part, Andre has previously been linked to Rosario Dawson and Tatyana Ali.