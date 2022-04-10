'Emily in Paris' Promotes Lucien Laviscount to Series Regular for Season 3

Emily in Paris is gearing up for season 3.

The Netflix comedy will officially kick off production on the new season this summer, series creator Darren Star announced Sunday evening during PaleyFest.

Additionally, Lucien Laviscount, who joined the series in season 2 as Alfie, has been promoted to series regular.

In the second season, Laviscount's Alfie -- a London native -- meet in French class and their friendship grows into a romantic relationship. By the finale, the future of Alfie and Emily's romance is left up in the air. With Laviscount's promotion, bet on an even bigger presence for the character in the coming season.

The most recent season saw Emily (Lily Collins) navigating life in Paris, but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After getting caught in a love triangle with her neighbor (Lucas Bravo) and her first real French friend (Camille Razat), Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat (Laviscount) who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Following the conclusion of season 2, Star spoke with ET about where he saw Emily going in the future.

"I really love how Emily gets more assimilated into French culture and I love seeing that evolution and transformation of somebody who's made Paris their home and how that changes them. What we really haven’t seen -- except for Madeline, we get it a little bit -- is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home," he said in December, toying with the idea of bringing in Emily's parents.

"I feel like Paris, this time, has turned all her assumptions about who she is and what her life's about on their head so she has so many options open to her," he added. "I think she's at a point where she can take a big risk."

