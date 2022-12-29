Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline: From Meet-Cute to 'A Quiet Place'

Among all the high-profile Hollywood romances, the longstanding marriage between actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is often dubbed a "fan favorite." The celebs are certainly A-list actors on their own accord, but together they make one star-powered duo.

The couple first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008 and after a whirlwind romance of less than a year, Krasinski proposed. In 2011, The Office alum detailed meeting Blunt during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone, you kind of know."

Blunt and Krasinski went on to have two daughters, Hazel and Violet, and collaborate professionally with their A Quiet Place films, with the third installment in the works.

Beloved on and off-screen, scroll down to deep-dive into this complete timeline of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship.

November 2008: The Meet-Cute

Krasinski and Blunt initially met at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2008, where each one was out with friends. He was mutual friends with Blunt's dinner companion, Gary, and he came over to their table to introduce himself. Krasinski was dining with fellow actor Justin Theroux.

In 2018, Blunt revealed the story behind their restaurant meet-cute during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"It's kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend," Blunt explained to Meyers. "And my friend, Gray, goes, 'Oh my god, that's my friend, John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend, Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."

2008: First Date

Though the couple has not revealed the exact month their first date took place, Krasinski argues it took some convincing to get Blunt to agree to go out with him. While Blunt, on the other hand, attests she was the one to ask him out first!

In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Krasinski insisted, "It was me asking for a while and you took some time,” he said. “And then we finally had a date.”

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The couple met for pizza at Krasinski's West Hollywood apartment and agreed to keep the details of their first date private. “It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” Blunt told THR.

August 2009: The Proposal

After less than a year of their courtship, Krasinski proposed to Blunt in Los Angeles. At the Emmy Awards, he joked with Access Hollywood about the "casual" yet emotional way he popped the question.

“It was very casual,” Krasinski said at the time. “I was nervous and the whole nine yards.”

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

“She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying,” he explained. “Then, I think people weren’t really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great. At the end of the day, she said yes which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”

July 2010: Wedding in Lake Como, Italy

Krasinski and Blunt got married on July 10, 2010, at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. The couple held a private ceremony with close friends and family. Blunt wore a Marchesa wedding gown.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Blunt said her only regret from the big day was getting a spray tan. "I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color. Why was I on a budget on my wedding day? It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible," she said.

April 2013: Happily Married

Three years after tying the knot, Blunt graced the cover of InStyle Magazine, where she opened up about married life with Krasinski. "Meeting John really changed my life,” she said. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

September 2013: Baby News!

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child.

February 2016: Hazel Grace Is Born

On Feb. 16, 2016, Krasinski took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, Hazel Grace. "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!!" he captioned the adorable photo of his newborn daughter.

Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy pic.twitter.com/qVvUTRdllP — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 13, 2014

January 2015: Acceptance Speech PDA

Blunt won Best Actress in an Action Movie at the Critics Choice Awards for her role in The Edge of Tomorrow. When Blunt took the stage to accept her award, Krasinski ran out from backstage to give her a big hug and kiss on the cheek.

June 2016: Baby No. 2!

Krasinski and Blunt welcomed the new addition to their family with the birth of their second daughter, Violet. Two weeks after she was born, Krasinski took to social media to share the happy news.

What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 4, 2016

"What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th," he wrote.

October 2016: Mom and Dad Take the Red Carpet

Blunt brought her smiling husband to the red carpet premiere of her film, The Girl on the Train, in New York City. The parents looked chic in Prada outfits as they posed for photos at the event.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

March 2017: Big-Screen Collaboration

On March 15, 2017, Krasinski took to Instagram to announce that he would be starring alongside Blunt in the thriller film A Quiet Place, which he was directing. Sharing a photo of a news article written about the forthcoming project, Krasinski wrote, "Question: 'John, who's the one actor you've been wanting to work with?' Answer: (see above)."

April 2018: A Quiet Place Premieres

Krasinski and Blunt's film, A Quiet Place, premiered on April 6, 2018. The horror film follows a family as they must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. The husband-and-wife duo looked stunning on the red carpet.

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

January 2019: SAG Award Acceptance Speech

Blunt was awarded Best Supporting Actress in January 2019 for A Quiet Place at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her tearful acceptance speech, Blunt gushed over working with Krasinski and his achievement as a filmmaker.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

July 2019: Sequel in the Works

In July 2019, after the box office success of the first installment, Krasinski announced that A Quiet Place II was in the works. During an interview with Variety a year later, Blunt revealed that she and Krasinski were initially hesitant to go forward with a sequel before agreeing to make co-star Millicent Simmonds the lead.

“We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one,” Blunt told the outlet. “A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it.'”

March 2020: A Quiet Place II Premieres

Krasinski and Blunt walked the red carpet for the New York City premiere of their sequel, A Quiet Place II. ET spoke with actor turned filmmaker at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center, where he couldn't contain his admiration for his wife of nearly 10 years, explaining, "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion."

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas," Krasinski marveled. "So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world."

"Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set," he added.

May 2020: Pandemic Life

The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted schedules and delayed film releases. In an interview with People in celebration of her 10-year wedding anniversary with Krasinski, Blunt opened up about life at home with their children.

"Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidant," she said. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful," Blunt continued.

July 2022: A Film for the Kids!

Krasinski may have a longstanding career in film and TV, but the father of two revealed he was unable to show any of his previous work to his daughters. However, after lending his voice to the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, Hazel and Violet were able to finally see (or at least, hear) Dad on the big screen!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Krasinski told host Jimmy Fallon, "They loved it."

"They were laughing very, very hard. I think up until now they didn't actually believe I was in the business, because they've never seen anything I've done," he shared.