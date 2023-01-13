'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Remembers Lisa Marie Presley and Her 'Kind Embrace'

Baz Luhrmann is paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. One day after Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child died, Baz, who directed the 2022 biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler, took to Instagram to remember Lisa Marie.

The director shared a shot of Austin and Lisa Marie laughing along with a lengthy tribute to the late singer, who died the same day she suffered full cardiac arrest. She was 54.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Baz captioned the pic. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world."

"I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper," he continued. "Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love."

While Austin has yet to speak out about Lisa Marie's death, his Elvis co-star, Tom Hanks, took to Instagram to issue a statement.

The Oscar winner, who starred in the flick as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker, wrote that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, "are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken."

Lisa Marie openly supported Elvis, praising the movie, its stars and its director on Instagram.

"I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite," she wrote in May. "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

"You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever," she added. "... I can't tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances."

She added, "Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I'm being repetitive, but I don't care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland, her father's former home.