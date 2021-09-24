Elon Musk and Grimes Are 'Semi-Separated': Here's What That Means

Elon Musk and Grimes might not be a full-on couple at the moment, but they are still in each other's lives. The 50-year-old businessman tells Page Six that he and the 33-year-old musician are "semi-separated," but "still love each other."

Musk adds that he and Grimes, who are parents to 1-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, "see each other frequently and are on great terms."

As for what he means by "semi-separated," Musk explains, "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The two were first romantically linked in 2018 and welcomed their son, Grimes' first child and Musk's seventh, in May 2020.

Earlier this month, Grimes made a solo appearance at the annual Met Gala, but made no mention of Musk's absence when speaking to ET on the red carpet.

