Elliot Page Says Fans' Love and Support Has Been the 'Greatest Gift' After Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is thanking fans for their support after coming out as transgender earlier this month. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message of gratitude as the year comes to a close.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other," Page wrote, before encouraging followers to support trans resources and organizations like Trans Lifeline and Trans Santa, which is an initiative started by Pose star Indya Moore to help people send gifts to trans youth and young adults.

"See you in 2021," he added. "Xoxo Elliot."

Elliot shared his truth in a powerful note on Instagram on Dec. 1.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he wrote, in part. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Stars shared their love for Page on social media, while his wife of nearly three years, Emma Portner, celebrated him in a heartfelt post.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote alongside a screenshot of Page's statement. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

"I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day," she added. "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."