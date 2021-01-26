Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page and Emma Portner are splitting after three years of marriage. Page filed for divorce in New York on Tuesday, according to court records obtained by ET.

In a joint statement to ET, Page and Portner shared that they've been separated since last summer.



"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the statement reads. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Page and Portner shared that they secretly tied the knot in January 2018, Instagramming a series of three pics, which included one of their wedding bands and a black-and-white photo of them together in the woods.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned his Instagram post, tagging the dancer and choreographer.

Last month, Portner publicly shared her support for 33-year-old Page, after he came out as transgender. "I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of Page's statement. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

"I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day," she added. "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Portner also commented on Page's announcement post, writing, "I love you so much, Elliot."