Ellen DeGeneres Revisits Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life."

The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.

She starts off saying how she's "supposed to be throwing to a montage right now of some of our favorite celebrity moments." Instead, DeGeneres recalls meeting "someone who changed my life, and on our show" over a decade ago. And that person was tWitch, who was taken aback at the honor witnessed by his mother who happened to be in the audience that day.

DeGeneres tells him, "So, I love you so much and it’s been an emotional week. And it’s just a coincidence that your mom’s here. Like, we were going to do this and then you told me your mom’s here, and your best friend’s here."

She then proceeds to show a 2010 clip of when DeGeneres and Boss first met to practice a routine for a dance segment. She talks about how they bonded over learning to dance together. The video tribute then cuts to a Sept. 9, 2013 clip of the season 11 premiere when she introduces tWitch as the guest DJ. The video highlights also include tWitch teaching Ellen and the crowd some dance moves as well as tWitch pulling off the famed Dirty Dancing move with Jessica Biel. When tWitch's young son appeared on the show, DeGeneres quips that's "a cute son of a tWitch."

"He makes me laugh," DeGeneres says in an interview. "He's never gonna be out of my life. He's always a part of my life."

The video ends with an emotional tWitch thanking DeGeneres for giving him a place "where I can just be myself." He adds, "I came here to dance one time, to do a dance course. And now I've gained a family."

"We love you so much," DeGeneres responds. "You're a fake DJ, but you're a real good man."

Boss worked on the Ellen show as the house DJ from 2014 to the series’ end in 2022 and also served as a co-executive producer when DeGeneres promoted him. He rose to fame when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Following his tragic death, DeGeneres took to social media and expressed shock at the devastating news.

"I’m heartbroken," she tweeted. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."