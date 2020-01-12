Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick and More Stars Support Elliot Page for Coming Out as Transgender

The love is flooding in for Elliot Page, who came out as transgender on Tuesday.
Shortly after the star of Juno and Netflix's Umbrella Academyreleased a lengthy statement on Twitter and Instagram, declaring, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," several stars showed their support for the actor on social media. Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns; this story will use he/him when referring to Page.
Mark Hoppus, the bassist for Blink-182, was one of the first to give Page praise, tweeting, "Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don't know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support."
Ellen DeGeneres also shared her appreciation for Page, writing, "Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty."
Indie pop band Tegan and Sara shared similar sentiments. "Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage!!" a message posted to their Twitter read. "Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place."
"Thank you for this, Elliot," added Alyssa Milano, while Olivia Munn tweeted, "I [heart] you Elliot."
Anna Kendrick also weighed in, calling Page's words "so beautiful and so eloquent."
"He is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary," she said. "And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc."
Meanwhile, the official Twitter page for Umbrella Academy replied directly to Page's tweet, writing, "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!"
"Can't wait to see you return in season 3!" Netflix added in a separate tweet.
See more messages of love and support from stars like Mia Farrow, Patricia Arquette and Natasha Lyonne below:
