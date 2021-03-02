Elizabeth Chambers Sages Her Home Amid Ex Armie Hammer's Social Media Scandal

Elizabeth Chambers is getting rid of the negative energy! After her split from husband Armie Hammer and learning of his social media scandal, the 38-year-old TV personality decided it was time to sage her house.

"How much sage is too much sage?" Chambers asked her followers on her Instagram Story while showing sage burning in her home office. "Asking for a friend, obv."

The sage comes just a few days after Chambers addressed Hammer's alleged behavior on social media.

Instagram

Last month, some direct messages surfaced, which were allegedly written by the 34-year-old actor. In the DMs, Hammer allegedly details graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he's called the allegations "bulls**t."

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers began her post on Monday. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Chambers added that "at this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she concluded her message. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

In addition to her post, a source tells ET that Chambers is grateful for all of the support she has received.

"People far and wide are standing by her and sending their love and prayers," the source says. "They are saying how strong she is and how great of a mom she is. She's so appreciative to have friends and followers behind her during this difficult time."