Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will honor Eddie Murphy with the highly prized Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming ceremony.

The actor and comedian is a six-time Golden Globe nominee, winning once in 2007 for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Dreamgirls.

"We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," said HFPA President Helen Hoehne in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career -- in front of and behind the camera -- has had through the decades."

The Cecil B. DeMille Award -- named for the legendary director -- is presented to "a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Past recipients of the award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

"I think in a way people will get that," Collins told ET of acknowledging last year's situation, "but we'll also celebrate that past in the sense that it is the 80th Globes. I think we will manage to do it all."

As for how the Globes hope to change in the wake of the nomination process and membership controversy, Collins said, "I think it's about acknowledging the work that's been done, [and] acknowledging that more work needs to be done."

More than anything, though, the 2023 show will be about "celebrating the people who did incredible work this year."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The three-hour event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, will be hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael while presenters and other details about the ceremony have yet to be announced.