Eddie Murphy Receives Hall of Fame Award During 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Eddie Murphy is being honored for his extraordinary legacy. The 59-year-old actor was inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during Saturday's ceremony. Before taking the stage to receive the honor, Murphy's longtime friend and Coming 2 America co-star, Arsenio Hall took the stage to introduce him.

"How do we honor the kings who walk among us? How do we pay tribute to the greatest of all time? Tonight, we do so with the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame honor," Hall said. "Tonight, someone we know and love will join the giants of our Hall of Fame family, Eddie Murphy."

"Have there ever been funnier comedy specials than Raw and Delirious? Better characters on SNL?" he continued. "Has there been a bigger movie star dominating action films, drama and comedy? Let's be honest, has anyone ever worn a tight-a** red leather suit better than Eddie Murphy? Any way you measure it, he's the GOAT."

Murphy then took the spotlight, thanking his dear friend and the NAACP Image Awards.

"Thank you so much, Arsenio, for such kind words. You really are a swell friend," he said, laughing. "I want to thank the NAACP for making me, putting me in your Hall of Fame, with all these other illustrious recipients that got this award before me. It's an unbelievable company."

"I've been making movies for 40 years now. And yeah, 40 years, I know, 40 years," he added. "This is the perfect thing to commemorate that, to be brought into your Hall of Fame. It's good to be here. And my red suit wasn't that tight, Arsenio. You know I hear a lot of cracks about that red suit, but when I was rocking that red suit, that s**t was fly."

The Hall of Fame Award is awarded to an individual who is a pioneer in his or her respective field and whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come. Murphy has entertained and kept audiences laughing for over 40 years.

Last month, when announcing Murphy as the recipient of the award, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP said in a statement: "We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent. To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry."

ET spoke with Murphy just last month, while promoting the Coming 2 America, where he explained that, while he's made a legacy for himself from a young age, he has a rule for his kids: they can't start acting until they come of age. The actor and his daughter, Bella Murphy, shared the screen for the long-awaited comedy sequel.

"I told her that she couldn't work until she was 18, but she started acting lessons, she was doing an acting school and stuff for maybe two years before that," the proud dad recalled. "The role was her age, it was somebody her age, so I was like, 'Mmkay, this is your age, you can go up for this.' So she auditioned for it and got the part."

"I was very nervous," Bella admitted. "You know, I didn't want people to, you know, think that I was just doing this because I can or you know, I didn't want people to watch it and be like, 'Oh, that's his daughter because she can't keep up with everyone,' you know?"

