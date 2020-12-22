Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reunite More Than 30 Years Later in 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

When you think of sequels, think of Akeem.

More than 30 years later, the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America has inspired a follow-up in -- get this -- Coming 2 America, which sees the comedian reprise his role as Prince Akeem for another journey to New York City. On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled the sequel's teaser trailer.

Coming 2 America returns us to the kingdom of Zamunda, where Akeem is preparing to take the throne. Arsenio Hall is back as his trusty friend, Semmi, as are original stars Shari Headley, Paul Bates, John Amos and James Earl Jones in their respective roles. Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor and Kiki Layne join the cast to add a bit more royal drama.

"You will be king! But the throne must pass to a male heir," Jones' King Jaffe Joffer informs his son in the trailer. When Akeem learns that he fathered a son with a Queens woman (Leslie Jones) all those years ago, he must travel back to the boroughs of NYC to meet Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

"Prepare the royal jet," Akeem announces. "We are going back to America!"

"Oh, hell no, your majesty!" Semmi cries. Watch the trailer above.

Amazon Studios

Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer takes over for John Landis on the sequel, with a script by Kenya Barris and original writers Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield. Tracy Morgan, Rick Ross and Garcelle Beauvais also co-star.

Coming 2 America streams exclusively on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.