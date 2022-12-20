Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo

Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.

Glanville, 50, alleged that Cibrian and Perabo had an affair while filming 2005's The Cave.

"They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," she said during a chat with the publication.

"She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me," she continued to allege. "I was like, 'Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'"

The Unfiltered podcast host also claimed that she made friends with the crew on the set of the show, and they confirmed the rumors. At the time, she said she and Cibrian did not end their relationship, instead opting to stay together. Glanville added that to this day, she still does not care for the actress.

"I don't like her as a person," she added, "Because I think she f****d my husband."

Cibrian denied Glanville's claims in a statement to ET.

"I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," the Best Man Holiday actor says. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."

Cibrian, 49, was married to Glanville from 2001-2010. The pair share two children -- Mason, 19, and Jake, 15. Glanville and Cibrian's marriage ended after it was revealed that he had an affair with his current wife, LeAnn Rimes. At the time, Rimes, 38, was married to Dean Sheremet. In 2011, following Rimes and Cibrian's respective divorces, they tied the knot.

In 2021, Glanville opened up about her relationship with Cibrian's current wife, joking that they are like "sister wives."

"The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well. We really do," Glanville said during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "... I think we've both grown up quite a bit. We both love Eddie's parents. We both love the kids. Eddie's going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we're married and we're not... We're like sister wives. It's me and LeAnn and Eddie."

At the time, Glanville credited their amicable relationship to her children.

"I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy," she said. "They're giddy little creatures."