Ed Sheeran Welcomes a Baby Girl With Wife Cherry Seaborn: Find Out Her Beautiful Name!

Ed Sheeran is a dad! The 29-year-old singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their first child after a completely secret pregnancy.

Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share the news of the birth of his daughter.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." the "Perfect" singer captioned a photo of a knitted blanket and some tiny black socks. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

The GRAMMY winner went on gush about his new life as a dad, adding, "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

Sheeran is notoriously private about his personal life. In July 2019, he finally confirmed he was married to 28-year-old Seaborn -- whom he's known since childhood -- in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, though The Sun's Dan Wootton reported that the couple had already tied the knot at Sheeran's country estate in Suffolk, England, shortly before Christmas 2018.

The two got engaged in January 2018, which Sheeran announced on Instagram with a sweet picture.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," Sheeran wrote. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Sheeran has expressed in the past that he wants children. In a 2017 interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 and Apple Music, he was asked if he was looking forward to being a father, to which he enthusiastically replied, "Massively, yeah."

"I wanted to be a dad, like, last year," he said. "I'm ready, let's go -- tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."

Sheeran noted that he planned to take some time off to help raise his children when the time came. "When they hit four or five and start primary school, I'm just out," he said. "I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me. I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down."

For more on Sheeran and Seaborn's romance, watch the video below.