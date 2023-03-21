Ed Sheeran Reveals His Newborn Daughter's Name And How Fatherhood Changed His Drinking Habits

Ed Sheeran has revealed the name of his second child -- Jupiter. In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, where the 32-year-old singer is the cover star, Sheeran reveals that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their 8-month-old daughter in 2022.

Jupiter's birth came after a trying time. Six months into her pregnancy, Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor that couldn't be treated until the birth of their child. The "Shape of You" singer reveals that his daughter's birth and wife's surgery were both successful, despite the circumstances.

"There’s nothing you can do about it,” he says in the article about the challenges he faced with his wife. "You feel so powerless."

Sheeran and Seaborn -- who have been married for four years -- also share 2-year-old daughter Lyra.

Sheeran notes that having daughters helped him change some of his bad habits -- including drug use and binge drinking.

"Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, 'If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?' he says. "Because I was just drinking a lot. And that’s when it clicked. I was like, 'No, actually, I really don’t.' And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid. Ever, ever."

He adds, "Having a couple of beers is one thing. But having a bottle of vodka is another thing. It’s just a realization of, 'I’m getting into my thirties. Grow up! You’ve partied, you’ve had this experience. Be happy with that and just be done.' I love red wine, and I love beer. I don’t know any old rockers that aren’t alcoholics or sober, and I didn’t want to be either."

Sheeran says that the moments before his shows look much different now. It's all about family time.

"It’s so nice and wholesome having family on tour," he tells Rolling Stone. "On the last tour, I’d party till 7 a.m., sleep till 4 p.m., get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26. It’s very different."