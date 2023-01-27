Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video

Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video.

The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."

The video then cuts to her dressed in a black dress and her hair up for her curtain call. She blows kisses to the camera and takes a bow. The video then cuts to her behind the curtain, and that's when she takes a moment to address her fans with a special message.

"You know I have a flare for the dramatics, but it's so good, right?" Mulvaney asks while pointing to her face. "I'm so happy. It's still me. It's just a little bit softer of a version. And I just hope that all trans and non-binary people can get the gender affirming resources that they need because this is life-changing and sometimes life-saving. Thank you so much for supporting me. We've got so much to catch up on. I love ya."

Mulvaney then went on to share everyone -- from her doctor and video director to her makeup/hair person and wardrobe stylists -- for helping her make the grand reveal. And, just hours after posting the video, Mulvaney posted a series of photos of her in the black gown, smiling and her hands in the air in excitement.

It was back on Dec. 21 when the transgender activist took to Instagram and revealed she was going to undergo the procedure.

She captioned it, "Huge thank you to @drharrisonlee who took such good care of me! Let the healing begin ❤️."

Then, on New Year's Day, Mulvaney shared a photo of her in the pool and her face still in bandages.

"A friendly reminder as we start the New Year: Not all trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones," she shared in the post. "They are still trans. But when we do, it’s a necessity and a win. Please show up for all trans people the way you’ve showed up for me."