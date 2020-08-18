Dwyane Wade Is a 'Proud Son' After His Mom Overcomes Her Fear of Swimming

Dwyane Wade started off his week with some inspiration, courtesy of his mom. The former NBA star's mom, Jolinda Wade, overcame her fear of swimming on Monday, and Dwyane couldn't help but gush over her bravery.

"For as long as I can remember my mother has said she’s gonna learn how to swim one day. Well today was that day," Dwyane wrote, alongside two photos of his mom at her swimming lesson. "At 65 years old and after 51 years of not going into pool water. My mother conquered her fear of swimming today."

"Watching her overcome this fear was so damn Inspiring," he added. "Iam a proud son🖤 @jolindaw."

Family is everything to Dwyane, and his mom isn't the only member of his family who inspires him. In a February interview with ET, the basketball player said his 13-year-old child, Zaya's, journey to self-acceptance has helped him grow as a person.

"For me, it's always about being able to adapt and being able to learn, and always being able to grow," he shared. "I think coming from the inner city of Chicago early on, I was kind of closed-minded on a lot of things. And I've been with my wife, traveling the world, meeting people, going to different places, I've learned to keep my mind open, keep my eyes open, keep my heart open, keep my thoughts open."

"That's what I've been trying to do as I'm growing into the man that I've always dreamed of becoming," Dwyane said.

See more in the video below.