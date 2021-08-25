Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Pack on the PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean

Enjoying that married life! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating their romance on the idyllic waters of the Mediterranean.

Union, 48, and Wade, 39, soaked up the sun in swimsuits on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Corsica on Tuesday, and couldn't have looked happier.

The actress took to Instagram to share some snapshots of their Mediterranean vacation, and included a video of her and Wade sharing a sweet kiss, as her husband reached around and grabbed her backside.

"Stop playin wit that man!!! 😂🛥🌊" Union jokingly captioned the post, which also included some pics of some gorgeous seaside towns and a romantic sunset shot of the couple looking off into the distance over the ocean.

Wade shared another series of steamy shots from the deck of the boat, as he and Union stood side-by-side looking out over the waters.

The couple have been in the Mediterranean, spending time in Corsica, Sardinia, and several other stunning Italian towns such as Capri, Positano and Ponz over the past few weeks as part of what they have been referring to as the "#WadesWorldTour2021"

The pair have spent the vacation with their close family and friends, trying to take in as much sun and fun as possible.

However, that didn't stop Wade from commemorating and celebrating the 21-year anniversary of Union's breakthrough role in Bring It On. On Wednesday, he reposted a clip from the movie in which Union's cheerleader character confronts a group of rival cheerleaders, led by Kirsten Dunst.

Oh that’s her I mean business walk 😂 every-time I leave the toothpaste cap off 😂 https://t.co/JA29PoG5EV — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 25, 2021

"Oh that’s her I mean business walk," Wade joked. "Every-time I leave the toothpaste cap off."

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.