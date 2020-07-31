Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya During 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community, as proud parents of a transgender child," Wade said, as he stood side by side with his wife, outdoors in front of an old wood structure. "Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth."

"I didn't always understand how to do that, but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me," he added, "and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

"That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children," Union shared. "Black lives matter, and Black trans lives matter."

"We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your mind to the LGBTQ+ community, so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives," the actress continued, before the pair presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of Pose.

Before the show kicked off, Union took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots showing off a full look at her and Wade's awards show ensembles.

"Mom and dad ready to present at the #GLAADawards. Tonight, we celebrate," Union captioned the post.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards were held virtually this year, for the first time ever, in light of the coronavirus crisis, and featured prerecorded messages from the night's big winners -- which included Lil Nas X, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Rachel Maddow, and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

The event, which honors media -- TV, movies, music and the press -- for "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and featured a closing performance from Chloe X Halle, as well as musical performances from Ben Platt and Shea Diamond.

Along with Wade and Union, the star-studded event also included appearances and speeches from Dolly Parton, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Garner, Lena Waithe and Lilly Singh, among others.

