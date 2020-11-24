'DWTS' Season 29 Finale: Derek Hough Tears Up the Dance Floor With Stunning Solo Performance

Derek Hough is giving season 29 of Dancing With the Starsquite the send-off! The new DWTS judge hit the dance floor once again on Monday night's finale for an epic solo performance.

A few props were all it took for Derek to take his performance to the next level. A coat rack, a disco ball, a clothes rack and a ladder all provided fun opportunities for Derek to show off his skills.

In an interview with ET ahead of the finale, Derek confessed he hadn't danced solo since he was 12.

"To be honest with you, it was kind of a COVID thing," he continued. "Usually I would be like, 'I want to do a group number,' something like that, but it just logistically made sense to do a solo. It has challenged me, for sure, but I am looking forward to it. It's gonna be fun and I will say this: it's an homage to some of my heroes."

Monday's finale also saw the season's final four couples -- Nelly & Daniella Karagach, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson, and Justina Machado & Sasha Farber -- showcasing their final dance routines.

