Dwayne Johnson Says He's Not Running for President: 'It Is Off the Table'

In a teaser from his forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old actor shuts down any speculation that he should consider running for president. "It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table," he tells correspondent Tracy Smith.

"I will say this, 'cause it requires a B side to this," he continues. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. ... At this critical time in their life -- that's what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters."

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

Johnson shares 21-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. In 2020, he revealed that Simone would be following in his WWE footsteps -- or, as he corrected himself, "blaze her own path" -- as the youngest signee in the history of the company.

He also shares 6-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian. The littlest Johnsons are frequent guest stars on their dad's Instagram page, with him sharing sweet and often hilarious highlights of their adventures and pranks.

The actor says he's not interested in being taken away from his family by the demands of a political career.

"Sure, CEO sounds great!" Johnson notes. "But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

Johnson's interview will air on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+. The Black Adam star is also expected to speak extensively about his role in the DC Comics film, out Oct. 21, as well as his childhood, his life as a pro wrestler, and what drives him today.

ET caught up with Johnson on the Comic-Con red carpet in July, where he revealed bringing his superhero role to the famed San Diego convention has fulfilled a "20-year dream" of his.

"It was a moment," Johnson said genuinely, "Coming back here to Comic-Con, Hall H, the dream has always been to represent a superhero. I was a DC kid growing up, now I'm still a DC kid as a man."

Black Adam is the first-ever feature film to explore the story of this DC superhero. The film follows Adam nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

See the interview below.