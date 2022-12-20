Dwayne Johnson Announces 'Black Adam 2' Not Moving Forward at DC at This Time

With DC headed toward a new horizon, Dwayne Johnson'sBlack Adam won't be getting a sequel any time soon. The action star himself revealed as much in a message posted to fans on Tuesday.

Johnson, who starred as the eponymous superpowered anti-hero, took to Twitter to give fans a "long-awaited" update regarding the future of the character within the larger "new DC Universe."

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson wrote. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed," Johnson continued. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

Johnson added that, after "15 years of relentless hard work" to bring the character to the big screen, he's "very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide."

"I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love," he concluded. "We did great."

Gunn and British film producer Peter Safran were named co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios back in October.

Since taking the helm, the pair have been working on a total overhaul of the future of DC films. Subsequently, numerous projects that were expected to start production have been scrapped entirely -- including Wonder Woman 3 and Henry Cavill's plans to reprise his role as Superman.

Black Adam, which hit the screen in October, was a box office disappointment for DC, and went on to be a critical disappointment as well, despite a strong base of support from many fans.

