'DuckTales' First Look: Poe Is Back! Watch Martin Freeman Guest Star as Magica De Spell's Brother (Exclusive)

Poe De Spell is back!

Magica De Spell's evil brother returns to DuckTales on Monday's episode, with Martin Freeman lending his voice to the character. Only ET exclusively premieres the first look at Poe's appearance, alongside returning guest star Catherine Tate, who voices DuckTales villainess Magica.

"DuckTales has always followed the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his family, but archvillains have family too. It was a complete blast to have Martin Freeman guest star as Poe, the delightfully wicked brother of Magica De Spell," executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-executive producer/story editor Francisco Angones exclusively tells ET in a joint statement. "His gleefully malevolent performance perfectly blended with Catherine Tate's exuberant menace to help us explore the true reason for Magica's hatred of Scrooge."

In "The Life and Crimes of Scrooge McDuck!," the series' penultimate episode, Scrooge's enemies reveal a secret history to prove that he is responsible for turning them evil, forcing Louie to defend his uncle against their prosecutor, Doofus Drake. Other guest stars in the episode include Henry Winkler as Bailiff.

Disney

Disney

DuckTales, which wraps up with a 90-minute series finale March 15, chronicles the adventures of Duckburg's most famous trillionaire, Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant); his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz) and Louie (Bobby Moynihan); temperamental nephew, Donald Duck (voiced by Disney legend Tony Anselmo); and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffeur/pilot Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett), no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye) and Mrs. Beakley's granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci), resident adventurer and the triplet's fierce friend.

Returning guest voices for the swan song include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris. Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.

DuckTales airs Mondays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. For more, watch below.

