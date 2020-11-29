'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Is Engaged to Jacob Mayo After 6 Months of Dating

Congrats to Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo! The former Duck Dynastystar, 18, is engaged to her 21-year-old boyfriend, she announced on Instagram on Saturday. The news comes just six months after they started dating.

"I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!" Bella wrote alongside a photo from the pair's engagement party. "I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever."

Jacob, meanwhile, shared photos of his proposal.

"Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out," he wrote. "She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."

Bella's family also celebrated the news on social media.

"Our fam is growing again 🤗@bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl 🥰😭😍all the emotions!!" Bella's mom, Korie Robertson, wrote alongside photos from their engagement party. "Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world. Also, 2021 is going to be so much fun 🤩."

Bella's sister Sadie, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, shared, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?"

"But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it ❤️ bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife. Thankful for our family growing❤️ 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure 🤪," Sadie added.

Bella, who starred with her family on Duck Dynasty for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017, previously dated Candace Cameron Bure‘s son, Lev Bure, in 2018.

The Fuller House star wished Bella and her fiance well on social media. "Congratulations Bella and Jacob!" she commented on Bella's post.

See more on the Robertson family in the video below.