Drew Barrymore Responds to Hugh Grant Calling Her a 'Horrendous' Singer

Drew Barrymore is playfully responding to recent remarks made by Hugh Grant that slammed her singing ability.

The 62-year-old English actor recently sat down for an interview with Wired, and reflected on his 2007 romcom with Barrymore, Music & Lyrics.

"Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous," Grant admitted. "I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings."

In response, Barrymore took to Instagram to share a playful video of her singing their duet from the film, "Way Back into Love," which Grant and Barrymore sang together for the film.

"Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that's for you," Barrymore said after belting out a few lines. She captioned the post, "#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME."

During his chat with Wired, Grant followed up his remarks with a compliment for Barrymore, telling the publication that once "they tuned her up," Barrymore "sounded way better than me because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll."

Grant's comments about Barrymore come shortly after he took some heat for his awkward, viral red carpet interview with Ashley Graham ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The actor seemed to be in no mood to joke around as he chatted with Graham, giving short, glib answers to her questions before finally rolling his eyes at her after the interview.

