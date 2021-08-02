Drake, Timothee Chalamet, Sophie Turner and More Celebs React to The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Weeknd rocked the Super Bowl LV halftime stage on Sunday, and celebs couldn't get enough of it. Stars like Drake, Timothee Chalamet and Sophie Turner took to social media to share their reactions to The Weeknd's big performance.
Starting with "Call Out My Name," the singer belted out some of his biggest hits, including "Starboy," "Can't Feel My Face" and "I Feel It Coming."
Drake posted several videos of The Weeknd's set on his Instagram Story, before concluding that the performance was a "Big moment of the city !!!!" The "God's Plan" rapper also tagged The Weeknd.
Turner also praised The Weeknd on her Instagram Story, writing, "The Weeknd rocks my world. Thank u."
"Legend! Legend!" Chalamet screamed on his Instagram Story alongside video of The Weeknd's set. And if that didn't get his point across, the actor added a few mind blown emoji.
See more celeb reactions to the halftime show below.
After his big performance, The Weeknd got in a bit of celebrating as well. The singer took to his Instagram Story and shared a beaming snapshot of himself and a friend chomping on cigars while riding in a golf cart in a parking lot.
Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can follow CBS Sports' live blog, and CBS Sports has a free live stream to watch the Super Bowl, in addition to the CBS Sports App on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way!
